WATCH: Shane Lowry celebrates British Open win with rendition of ‘The Fields of Athenry’

With the Claret Jug trophy hoisted overhead and a crowd to cheer him on, Shane Lowry celebrated his British Open win with a pint and a song.

Joined by a chorus of fans, Lowry belted out the popular Irish sports anthem “The Fields of Athenry.”

Some may recognize the tune as Ireland’s unofficial national sporting anthem and it is commonly heard sung by entire stadiums of fans at Irish rugby and soccer matches.

As they sing, a bar patron can be seen handing Lowry a pint of beer. At the end of the song, Lowry takes a deep drink. Whether it was ale or lager, it most certainly tasted like victory.

