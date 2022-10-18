RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Putin declares martial law | Live updates | Russia tightens Ukraine energy squeeze | Iranian drones complicate Israel's balancing act | Ukrainians dig in for freeze ahead
Home » Funny & Weird News » Toy dinosaur the size…

Toy dinosaur the size of a small child gets VIP treatment on flight home

CBS News

October 18, 2022, 7:11 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

▶ Watch Video: Airline workers go extra mile for boy’s toy dinosaur

Southwest Airlines employees in California went the extra mile to make sure one little boy’s prized possession got the VIP treatment.

Glo Jones, who has been checking bags at California’s Burbank airport for two decades, said she had never seen something like this toy — a dinosaur the size of a small child.

Rowan Francois, 8, got the toy while on vacation with no thought of how to get him home. 

“It’s almost as big as me,” he said. “I thought it was going to break the whole time.”

But Southwest Airlines baggage handler Bryant Cisneraos and his co-workers were determined to keep the toy from breaking.

“It wasn’t in the box, so our concern was taking care of it,” he said. “We gave it a specific cart by itself, took it to the gate, and when we loaded the dinosaur in the bin, we put it in the center bin, which is by himself.”

It made it to its new home in Spokane, Washington, in one piece.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Funny & Weird News | National News

Tags:

dinosaurs

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

The government’s Section 508 transparency problem

DISA wants to use cutting edge technology to streamline customer experience

Biden pulls OMB controller nominee tasked to oversee infrastructure, pandemic spending

White House prepares for partial lift on federal contractor vaccine mandate ban

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up