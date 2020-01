See how the Nats and the Skins stack up; here is the naughty or nice list from WTOPs own Chris Core.

Nice: A Washington baseball team winning the World Series for the first time in 95 years! (BTW: Anthony Rendon WTF? How much money do you need? You got a ring in Washington. Arrrgghhh). (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (AP/Jose Luis Magana) Naughty: The Redskins, of course. Although they haven’t really been bad for 95 years, it only seems like it. The problem is just when you think they have reached their low point, they find a way to get worse. Can Strasburg play Quarterback? (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) (AP/Patrick Semansky) Naughty: Virginia Governor Northam and the rest of the Virginia politicians who thought it was perfectly acceptable to appear in and be photographed in blackface. What on earth were you thinking? Well, apparently NOT thinking. Too bad you didn’t have the decency to resign. (Eastern Virginia Medical School via AP) (AP) Nice: The Black Lives Matter movement for making it even more obvious why what Governor Northam did was offensive and tone-deaf. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett, File) (AP/Julie Bennett) Naughty: Hurricane Dorian which devastated parts of the Bahamas. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa) (AP/Ramon Espinosa) Nice: The millions of Americans touched by Dorian and other natural disasters in California and the Midwest who dug down deep to help out. Sometimes it takes the worst to bring out best. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson) (AP/Julie Jacobson) Nice: Amazon for choosing our area to be their second national headquarters. This will create lots of jobs and further stimulate the already robust Washington economy even more. Naughty: Amazon for allegedly treating its fulfillment center employees so poorly. In March, The Daily Beast reported suicides and hunger strikes by Amazon warehouse employees. Come on, Jeff, play nice. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP/Julio Cortez) Nice: A local group of woodworkers who made an American flag with a thin blue line in it as a gift of gratitude to their local police station. (Montgomery County Police Department) (Courtesy Montgomery County Police Department) Naughty: Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich who forbade the displaying of the flag in the police station. (Courtesy Marc Elrich) (Courtesy Marc Elrich) Naughty: The 975 or so Democrats who decided to run for president this year. Look, I know it’s a cool job that comes with free housing and your own plane, but really, John Delaney, did you honestly think you were going to win? (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File) (AP/Jose Luis Magana) Nice: The handful of Democrats who already have dropped out of the presidential race before even a single vote has been cast. Thinning the political herd is definitely a Core Value! (AP Photo/John Locher) (AP/John Locher) ( 1 /12) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

