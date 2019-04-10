202
Home » Funny & Weird News » Deputies respond to home…

Deputies respond to home invasion, find robot vacuum cleaner

By The Associated Press April 10, 2019 9:21 am 04/10/2019 09:21am
3 Shares

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Deputies in Portland, Oregon responded to a possible home invasion, but the intruder they found wasn’t alive or a person.

It was a robotic vacuum cleaner.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a house sitter in Cedar Hills called 911 Monday, saying someone was inside the bathroom.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says deputies entered the home and ordered the burglar out, but nothing happened.

Deputies then opened the bathroom door with guns drawn and discovered the automatic vacuum cleaner.

Sgt. Danny DiPietro says this encounter was his first “Roomba burglar” in 13 years on the job.

He says the office is still “having a good laugh about it.”

___

Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Funny & Weird News National News Trending Now
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!