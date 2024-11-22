Boil water advisory in place for parts of Frederick Co. after water main break

Residents in certain parts of Frederick County, Maryland, are being urged to boil their water before use due to a water main break Friday.

A spokesman for Frederick County’s water division said those living in the areas of Spring Ridge, Woodridge and Lake Linganore should boil all water used for food preparation, teeth brushing, ice making and drinking until further notice.

The water can, however, still be used for bathing and showering without boiling.

Crews from the county’s water division responded Friday to the water main break along Spring Forest Road in the Spring Ridge Community. Repairs are complete and water service is restored, said division director Mark Schweitzer, but the boil water notice is still in effect.

Residents may still notice cloudy water and are encouraged to flush/dump tap water until it clears, Schweitzer said.

Customers should bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute and then let the water cool before use. The advisory is precautionary and will be lifted after testing verifies the water is safe to consume, a process Schweitzer said could take several days.

Updates will be shared on the county’s website.

For more information, residents should call the Division of Water and Sewer Utilities at 301-600-1825 during normal business hours and 301-600-2194 after hours.

