Educators in Frederick Co. honored as heroes for saving a baby’s life

Teachers and other school staff are always trying to help kids learn, but in this case, these Maryland educators also saved a life.

It was an early school dismissal day at Hillcrest Elementary in Frederick County in late September, when a panicked dad reached out for help, said Frederick County Superintendent of Public Affairs, Eric Louers-Phillips.

“A man pounded on a classroom window, holding a lifeless infant in his arms. With him was a student from Hillcrest Elementary, who tearfully shouted out, ‘Help my sister,’” said Louers-Phillips. He said school staff Katie Erickson, Lyanita Layer and Monica Martinez sprung into action.

“The baby was stabilized by the time emergency responders arrived,” he said.

The 8-month-old baby girl was taken to Johns Hopkins, where an obstruction was removed from her throat.

Louers-Phillips said it’s a “good outcome.”

Fortunately, tests also later confirmed that no lasting harm was done or caused by the period of oxygen deprivation.

All three school staff were honored at this week’s school board meeting, and praised as heroes who represent the values of Hillcrest Elementary School.

