Massive fire guts historic building in Frederick

A massive fire Saturday afternoon gutted a historic building in Frederick, Maryland, and led to some power disruptions.

The Frederick County Fire & Rescue Department said the call for the fire came in shortly after 3:40 p.m. for a building fire in the 100 block of S. Carroll Street.

The historic two-story building housed an antiques store and was connected by an elevated walkway to a building across the street.

“With an aggressive defensive fire attack, crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to any other buildings,” the fire department said in a news release.

All told, it took 120 firefighters about an hour and half to get the three-alarm fire under control and an additional 2 hours to put out all the hot spots.

Photos shared by the fire department online showed massive flames and smoke billowing from the roof.

No one was in the building at the time, and there were no civilian injuries, authorities said. Two firefighters had minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

S. Carroll Street remained closed into the evening on Saturday.

“Due to the severity of the fire, power will be disrupted for an extended period of time,” the Frederick Police Department said in a news release. “If you encounter an intersection without power, please treat it as a four-way stop to ensure safety.”

