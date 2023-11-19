Former Maryland town commissioner charged for domestic abuse against 13-year-old son

A former town commissioner for Emmitsburg, Maryland, was arrested Friday on charges of abusing his 13-year-old son, according to Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

In an incident report posted by FCSO, police say deputies responded to a domestic violence call on Friday at the home of 47-year-old Joseph Anthony Ritz III on North Seton Ave.

Police say that during investigation they observed visible marks on Ritz’s 13-year-old son and found “probable cause” that Ritz had committed assault in the first degree.

Emergency medical personnel were called in to examine the child. However, his mother declined to have him transported to the hospital, deputies said.

Ritz was taken into custody and charged with first and second-degree assault on Nov. 17.

Ritz served as one of Emmitsburg’s commissioners from 2014 until earlier this year. He chose not to run for reelection ahead of the town’s vote in 2023.

Emmitsburg is about 30 minutes north of Frederick, close to the state’s border with Pennsylvania.