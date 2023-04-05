TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Longtime Frederick Co. sheriff…

Longtime Frederick Co. sheriff indicted on conspiracy charges in machine gun scheme

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

April 5, 2023, 2:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The longtime sheriff of Frederick County, Maryland, as well as the owner of a gun business in the county, have been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of conspiracy and making false statements in what prosecutors say was a scheme to illegally acquire machine guns.

The indictments were announced in a news release Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland.

Charles Austin “Chuck” Jenkins, 66, has served as the county’s sheriff since being elected in 2006.

Between August 2015 and May 2022, prosecutors say Jenkins conspired with Robert Justin Krop, 36, the owner of a firearms business in the county, to falsify documents in order to buy machine guns for Krop’s business.

According to prosecutors, the two men used Frederick County Sheriff’s Office letterhead to request machine guns that were purportedly going to be used for evaluation and demonstration by the sheriff’s office.

Frederick County, Maryland, Sheriff Charles “Chuck” Jenkins. (Courtesy Frederick County Sheriff’s Office)

However, the guns were actually intended to be used as rentals for customers of Krop’s business.

As the owner of the gun store, Krop held up to two federal firearms licenses that allowed him to own and deal in machine guns under certain circumstances.

Krop was also charged with illegal possession of machine guns. Prosecutors said Krop’s business offered political support to the sheriff “in recognition of his support for the business.”

If convicted, Jenkins and Krop face a maximum of five years in prison for the conspiracy and false statements charges. Krop also faces a maximum sentence of 10 years on the machine gun possession charges. A court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

Krop could not immediately be reached for comment. WTOP has also reached out to the sheriff’s office for comment.

Jenkins was reelected last November, becoming the county’s first five-term sheriff, according to the Frederick News-Post.

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

Jack Moore

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2023 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up