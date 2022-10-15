Frederick crash leaves 1 dead, another in the hospital

A man is dead and another hospitalized Friday night following a crash involving two vehicles on Route 40 in Frederick, Maryland, according to officials.
Maryland State Police said in a statement that investigators believe Donald Reineke, 89, of Frederick, was crossing Route 40 from Harmony Road around 9:20 p.m. when a vehicle driven by John Michael Hartman Jr., 40, of Frederick, collided with him.
Responding officers declared Reineke dead at the scene of the crash.
Hartman had to be airlifted to a Baltimore-area hospital for treatment.
The crash is still under investigation.