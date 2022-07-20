WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia to Europe gas pipeline restarts | US sends more aid | An 'unprecedented reversal' of progress | Ukrainian refugees forced to escape to enemy soil | Russia plans to grab more Ukrainian land
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Bicyclists and hikers will…

Bicyclists and hikers will get new place to ride in Frederick, Md.

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

July 20, 2022, 9:43 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Bicyclists clamoring for more off-street trails will be gaining a new, short ride through the Frederick, Maryland, countryside.

In a statement, officials said $5.1 million in federal funding was approved to convert the 1.8 mile Frederick and Pennsylvania railroad line into a hiking and biking trail.

The 10-foot-wide asphalt trail will run from the City of Frederick over the Monocacy River to the Fountain Rock Nature Center in Walkersville. The trail was funded by a grant from the National Capital Region Transportation Planning Board.

The trail will offer access to a park and ride lot operated by the Maryland Department of Transportation and also to local Maryland Transit Administration commuter buses.

While the Frederick and Pennsylvania Trail length is limited, it will also be a link to the National Capital Trail Network.

When completed, this 1,400-mile network will extend from the western reaches of the state in Cumberland, through Martinsburg, West Virginia, across the D.C. metropolitan area and southbound to Charles County.

Dick Uliano

Whether anchoring the news inside the Glass-Enclosed Nerve Center or reporting from the scene in Maryland, Virginia or the District, Dick Uliano is always looking for the stories that really impact people's lives.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

VA scraps last EHR go-live date in FY 2022, amid IG accounts of patient harm

Top intel official touts telework, increasing workplace flexibilities

OPM, NTEU offer recommendations to improve relationships between agencies, unions

USPS scales back next-gen fleet plans, commits to more electric vehicles

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up