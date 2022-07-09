RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: UN: Ukraine bears some blame for nursing home attack | Prison term for anti-war remarks | US sending $400 million in military aid | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk
Army sees progress on Fort Detrick groundwater contamination

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 5:37 PM

FREDERICK, Md. — The U.S. Army says it is making progress in the long-running effort to address groundwater contamination at part of Fort Detrick that was used as a test site for the Army’s biological warfare program.

The Army has been studying the groundwater problems on and around the “Area B” portion of the Maryland base for over a decade.

The chief of Fort Detrick’s Environmental Management Division recently told the Frederick News-Post he is “cautiously optimistic” the Army will complete field work at the site within the next two years.

Then officials would finish a report summarizing what they have learned and the Army would conduct a feasibility study of the cleanup.

