Army sees progress on Fort Detrick groundwater contamination

The U.S. Army says it is making progress in the long-running effort to address groundwater contamination at part of Fort Detrick that was used as a test site for the Army’s biological warfare program.

FREDERICK, Md. — The U.S. Army says it is making progress in the long-running effort to address groundwater contamination at part of Fort Detrick that was used as a test site for the Army’s biological warfare program.

The Army has been studying the groundwater problems on and around the “Area B” portion of the Maryland base for over a decade.

The chief of Fort Detrick’s Environmental Management Division recently told the Frederick News-Post he is “cautiously optimistic” the Army will complete field work at the site within the next two years.

Then officials would finish a report summarizing what they have learned and the Army would conduct a feasibility study of the cleanup.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.