Mt. Airy man dead in lawn mower accident

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

June 2, 2022, 1:52 PM

A man is dead after an incident involving a lawn mower in Mt. Airy, Maryland.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Augustus Clemont Harris was killed when he became pinned under his zero-turn mower in the 5300 block of Sidney Road around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators believe Harris was operating his mower across a steep hill when it slid down the incline and flipped, trapping him beneath it. Deputies said the mower was equipped with an aftermarket awning.

Medical examiners are still working to determine Harris’ exact cause of death.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

