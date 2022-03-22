RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb | Ukraine war imperils wheat | Md. donates ventilators | How to help
Cyclist dead in Frederick Co. crash

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

March 22, 2022, 8:11 AM

A well-known cyclist in the D.C. area racing community is dead following a Monday afternoon crash in Frederick County, Maryland.

Shawn “bega” Blumenfeld, 51, of Emmitsburg, died in a crash after a van struck the rear of Blumenfeld’s bicycle “for reasons unknown” in Emmitsburg, Maryland State Police said.

Troopers responded to the 10,000 block of Taneytown Pike shortly after 2:45 p.m. Authorities said both Blumenfeld and the van were headed westbound at the time of the crash.

Blumenfeld was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said charges against the van’s driver are pending the outcome of the investigation and consultation with the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office.

On his website, Blumenfeld called himself “one of the most successful unsuccessful bike racers of all time” and said that throughout his life he’s held “virtually every job related to racing.”

Blumenfeld said he’d been a messenger, racer, manager, team director and owner, mechanic, coach and event promoter during his career. He was also a USA Cycling Official.

He said he “found that little space to call my own” in Emmitsburg.

“(A)s long as i can ride uphill, ill be happy,” Blumenfeld wrote.

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

