Person walking on Frederick Co. highway struck and killed

A pedestrian walking along a highway in Frederick County was struck and killed early Friday morning, the Maryland State Police said.

Bobby Jerome Martin Jr. was walking south on Route 15 on a lane divider near Route 40 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Trax crossover, police said.

Troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear why Martin was in the roadway. Before he was struck, Martin walked up the ramp from U.S. 15 onto U.S. 40 and into the traffic portion of southbound U.S. 15, police said.

The police did not provide an age for Martin. They said the driver of the Chevy stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said alcohol, medication and other drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash investigation closed two of three lanes for a few hours; all lanes reopened at 4:40 a.m.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to the collision may reach the lead investigator, Trooper First Class Matthew Spencer, at Matthew.Spencer@Maryland.gov.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash: