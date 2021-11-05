CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: No mask exceptions for DC gyms | Loudoun Co. Schools adjust quarantine guidelines | Where to find COVID-19 vaccines for kids | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Person walking on Frederick…

Person walking on Frederick Co. highway struck and killed

Jack Moore | jmoore@wtop.com

November 5, 2021, 11:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A pedestrian walking along a highway in Frederick County was struck and killed early Friday morning, the Maryland State Police said.

Bobby Jerome Martin Jr. was walking south on Route 15 on a lane divider near Route 40 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Trax crossover, police said.

Troopers were called to the crash shortly before 2:30 a.m. Friday.

It’s unclear why Martin was in the roadway. Before he was struck, Martin walked up the ramp from U.S. 15 onto U.S. 40 and into the traffic portion of southbound U.S. 15, police said.

The police did not provide an age for Martin. They said the driver of the Chevy stayed on the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Police said alcohol, medication and other drugs did not appear to be factors in the crash.

The crash investigation closed two of three lanes for a few hours; all lanes reopened at 4:40 a.m.

Anyone with additional information pertaining to the collision may reach the lead investigator, Trooper First Class Matthew Spencer, at Matthew.Spencer@Maryland.gov.

Below is a map showing the general location of the crash:

Jack Moore

Jack Moore joined WTOP.com as a digital writer/editor in July 2016. Previous to his current role, he covered federal government management and technology as the news editor at Nextgov.com, part of Government Executive Media Group.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

GSA begins selling 11 high-value federal properties board deems underutilized

DoD makes $6.2 billion award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up