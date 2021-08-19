Car drives through Frederick Co. home, killing 1

A car drove through a Frederick County, Maryland, home early Wednesday morning, killing one person.

Frederick County police responded to an accident with injuries at 1:45 a.m. on South Jefferson Street near West South Street in Frederick City.

Police said a blue Dodge minivan left the roadway and hit a house. After the collision, the house caught fire, and the driver remained stuck inside the car.

The fire was quickly extinguished, allowing rescue crews to free the driver and take her to the hospital, where she would later die. Her identity has not been released.

According to police, three people lived in the house, but only one person suffered minor injuries.

Frederick police are still investigating what caused the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Randy Lawson at (240) 549-4461 or RLawson@frederickmdpolice.org. Anonymous types can also be sent to the department’s Crime Tip Lines at 301-600-TIPS (8477), via text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.

Below is a map of where the accident occurred.