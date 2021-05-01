CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Howard Co. schools COVID-19 measures | Don't skip your 2nd dose | Montgomery Co. video competition | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
1 dead, 4 hospitalized in Frederick crash

Luke Garrett | lgarrett@wtop.com

May 9, 2021, 9:43 PM

A man died and four others were taken to the hospital after a wrong-way crash in Frederick, Maryland, Sunday.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. Sunday on Route 15 near Lockhouse Drive in the Point of Rocks area.

Maryland State Police said Dwayne Teal drove his Nissan Altima south on Route 15 until his car swerved into the northbound lanes — smashing head-on into a Toyota Camry.

The driver of the Camry, Agustin Arellano-Ayon, died from the crash and the three other people in the Camry were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The head-on crash also sent Teal — the driver of the Nissan — to the hospital.

Police didn’t arrest anyone, but officials are investigating whether alcohol was a factor in the fatal crash.

Luke Garrett is a D.C. native dedicated to journalism. He joined the WTOP newsroom in 2020 after graduating from the University of San Diego, where he studied physics and philosophy.

