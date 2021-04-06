2 shot in Frederick; suspect ‘down’

Two people have been shot in Frederick. Frederick police initially described the situation as an "active shooter" investigation in the 8400 block of Progress Drive.

We are on scene responding to an active shooter in the 8400 block of Progress Drive. Currently there are two victims and one suspect is down. — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) April 6, 2021

The Frederick police say it occurred in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, not far from Monocacy Boulevard. It was reported just before 9 a.m.

The extent of any injuries is not known. The Frederick police said a suspect is “down,” but have not said exactly what that means. CBS News is reporting that two law enforcement sources told them there is no longer a threat.

Maryland State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Special agents and a K-9 team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

ATF Special Agents and K-9 team are responding to a critical incident in Fredrick, MD to assist our law enforcement partners. More information will be provided by the lead investigating agency when available. pic.twitter.com/27HyLhT8jh — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) April 6, 2021

Police advise people to avoid the area near Progress Drive.

Gov. Larry Hogan has been briefed on the situation, his spokesman tweeted.

The police department will have an update at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.