2 shot in Frederick; suspect ‘down’

Colleen Kelleher | ckelleher@wtop.com

April 6, 2021, 10:13 AM

Two people have been shot in Frederick, Maryland.

The Frederick police say it occurred in the 8400 block of Progress Drive, not far from Monocacy Boulevard. It was reported just before 9 a.m.

The extent of any injuries is not known. The Frederick police said a suspect is “down,” but have not said exactly what that means. CBS News is reporting that two law enforcement sources told them there is no longer a threat.

Maryland State Police are assisting with the investigation.

Special agents and a K-9 team from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives also responded.

Police advise people to avoid the area near Progress Drive.

Gov. Larry Hogan has been briefed on the situation, his spokesman tweeted.

The police department will have an update at 10:30 a.m. on its Facebook page.

This is a developing story. WTOP has a reporter headed to the scene.

Colleen Kelleher

Colleen Kelleher is an award-winning journalist who has been with WTOP since 1996. Kelleher joined WTOP as the afternoon radio writer and night and weekend editor and made the move to WTOP.com in 2001. Now she works early mornings as the site's Senior Digital Editor.

