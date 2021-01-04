INAUGURATION NEWS: Region's leaders: Don't come to DC | Law enforcement gets ready | FBI warning of protests | Airbnb banning hate groups
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Prosecutor: 2 Frederick Co.…

Prosecutor: 2 Frederick Co. deputies who fired on suspect during chase ‘justified’

Jack Moore

January 4, 2021, 5:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Two sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County, Maryland, who opened fire on a man involved in a police chase from Pennsylvania into Maryland in October were justified in the shooting, according a report from prosecutors who said the deputies would not face criminal charges.

The deputies, who were only identified as “Deputy 1” and “Deputy 2,” fired on 38-year-old Bryan Selmer after he fled the truck and was on foot near an Exxon parking lot in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Even though Selmer was not armed at the time he was shot, the report from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said several witnesses saw him suddenly stop and turn toward deputies with his arms raised, which the prosecutor’s report called a “shooting stance.”

The report also said deputies were reasonable in believing Selmer was armed and dangerous since earlier during the chase, police had been fired on, and the gun used on in that shooting had not been recovered.

“For all of these reasons, Deputy 1 and Deputy 2’s reaction to that split-second situation was reasonable under these circumstances,” the prosecutor’s report stated, concluding it was “objectively reasonable” that the deputies feared for their safety and were justified in defending themselves and others.

Authorities said Selmer was in a stolen Chevy pickup with another man, David Leatherman, who was considered armed and dangerous, and wanted in Pennsylvania on attempted murder charges.

After fleeing a traffic stop in Cumberland Township, Pennsylvania, on the afternoon of Oct. 19, the two men in the truck were chased by Pennsylvania police into Maryland, where the pursuit was joined by four deputies from the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

During the high-speed chase, prosecutors said multiple shots were fired at pursuing law enforcement by someone in the truck, and that the truck nearly struck pursuing officers to evade spike strips.

After a spike strip eventually disabled the truck, authorities said Leatherman and Selmer both took off on foot.

Leatherman was arrested in the backyard of a residential area. Selmer took off on foot toward downtown Emmitsburg.

Two of the four Frederick County deputies chased Selmer behind a McDonald’s and toward an Exxon gas station.

Selmer “was not yielding to verbal commands from deputies,” according to the report. He then “suddenly stopped, quickly turned towards Deputies 1 and 2, raised his arms as if he was holding a gun, took up a shooter’s stance, and rapidly moved towards Deputies 1 and 2,” the report stated.

The two deputies both opened fire, firing a total of 11 rounds. Selmer was struck by one bullet to the torso. Six of the rounds hit the Exxon station; a clerk inside was wounded by glass shrapnel.

Several hours later, investigators later found a loaded black Glock .40 caliber handgun about 10 to 15 feet away from where Leatherman and Selmer had fled the abandoned truck.

A brief statement from the Frederick County State’s Attorney’s Office said the office’s conclusion is “based entirely on the relevant criminal laws and standards of proof in Maryland and does not limit administrative action by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office or civil actions where less stringent laws, rules and legal standards of proof apply.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

DoD stands up permanent program to give vendors access to top-tier secrets

When it comes to bid protests, vendors playing with even money at GAO

These 7 agencies will be looking for new CIOs next week

USPS biometrics program leans on its biggest asset: A post office in every neighborhood

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up