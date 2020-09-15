Frederick outlines search for new police chief

The City of Frederick is searching for a new police chief — and it outlined the process Monday.

Frederick has outlined the process for choosing its new head of police in the Maryland city after Chief Ed Hargis retired earlier this year.

The job posting will stay open for 30 days. City officials have tapped the International Association of Chiefs of Police to assist in the search.

There are three different phases in the search by a 13-member external search committee that includes an alderman, residents, a police department representative, city staff representatives and other members from of the community.

The first, which the city is currently in, includes the application posting and engagement with the community.

The second, slated for October and November, includes a review of applicants and interviews.

The third, which spans November and December, will focus on final interviews and a selection by Mayor Michael O’Connor.

The mayor’s selection will need approval by the Board of Aldermen.

Harris, who has 38 years of public safety experience, had led Frederick’s department for 4 1/2 years. Before that, he worked for 23 years in Camden, New Jersey, retiring as chief, and 6 1/2 years as chief in Portsmouth, Virginia.