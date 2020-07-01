Confederate statue toppled, monuments defaced in Maryland

The Frederick News Post reports the vandalism comes several days after graffiti and stickers supporting white supremacy were found in the city.

FREDERICK, Md. — A statue of a Confederate soldier in a Maryland cemetery was toppled and two other monuments on its grounds were defaced, police said.

Frederick Police Lt. Andrew Alcorn told the Frederick News Post officers responding to Mount Olivet Cemetery on Tuesday morning found the destroyed statue.

It had been beheaded and could be seen on the ground splattered in red paint. The other monuments had been spray painted with different signs.

The Frederick News Post reports the vandalism comes several days after graffiti and stickers supporting white supremacy were found in the city.

One cemetery official told the newspaper the toppled statue won’t likely be repaired.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.