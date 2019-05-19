Frederick Co. police: 4 suspects arrested, tried to solicit children for sex

During the undercover operation, the four suspects chatted on social media with investigators who were posing as minors, according to Frederick County, Maryland, officials.

Four men, three of them from local Maryland counties, were arrested after they tried to solicit children for sex in an undercover operation by Frederick County Officials and the FBI.

During the undercover operation, the four suspects chatted on social media with investigators who were posing as minors.

The suspects were arrested as they arrived at a prearranged meeting place for an encounter, according to a joint news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The following people were arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

Daniel Kroon, 24, of Myersville, Maryland

Todd Thompson, 44 of Frederick, Maryland

Virinchi Srinivas, 30, of Gaithersburg, Maryland

Joseph Shirt, 45, of McClure, Pennsylvania

All four suspects are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

