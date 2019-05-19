202
Home » Frederick County, MD News » Frederick Co. police: 4…

Frederick Co. police: 4 suspects arrested, tried to solicit children for sex

By Jennifer Ortiz May 19, 2019 7:40 am 05/19/2019 07:40am
39 Shares

Four men, three of them from local Maryland counties, were arrested after they tried to solicit children for sex in an undercover operation by Frederick County Officials and the FBI.

During the undercover operation, the four suspects chatted on social media with investigators who were posing as minors.

The suspects were arrested as they arrived at a prearranged meeting place for an encounter, according to a joint news release from the State’s Attorney’s Office, Frederick police and Frederick County Sheriff’s Office.

The following people were arrested and charged with sexual solicitation of a minor.

  • Daniel Kroon, 24, of Myersville, Maryland
  • Todd Thompson, 44 of Frederick, Maryland
  • Virinchi Srinivas, 30, of Gaithersburg, Maryland
  • Joseph Shirt, 45, of McClure, Pennsylvania

All four suspects are being held without bond at the Frederick County Adult Detention Center.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
child sex solicitation crime Frederick County, MD News Local News Maryland News
800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Best beach towns to retire in US

Want to retire to a beach town? Here’s a look at the highest-rated coastal towns when it comes to retirement.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!