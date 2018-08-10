202
Authorities: Md. bar owner stabbed by man acting inappropriately

By The Associated Press August 10, 2018 2:37 pm 08/10/2018 02:37pm
NEW MARKET, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland say a bar owner was stabbed by a man acting inappropriately with the restaurant’s wait staff.

News outlets report 56-year-old Mark Paxton was stabbed Wednesday by 33-year-old Alexander Astudillo at the Blue Sky Bar in New Market.

A Frederick County Sheriff’s Office news release says Paxton approached Astudillo because he was acting inappropriately with staff. Authorities say a verbal argument escalated with the stabbing. Bar staff and patrons restrained Astudillo.

Both men were taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma for treatment. Paxton was listed in stable condition Thursday. Astudillo’s injuries are believed to be sustained during the struggle with staff and patrons. He was taken into custody and charged with first- and second-degree assault along with reckless endangerment. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.

