Where to watch football and find happy hours, specials in DC

As football season kicks into high gear, sports fans across the D.C. region are searching for the best spots to catch the weekly games while enjoying unbeatable deals.

Whether you’re rooting for the Commanders or any other team, the D.C. area boasts a variety of bars and restaurants that go beyond just showing the game.

From happy hours to game day specials on food and drinks, these venues offer the perfect combination of lively atmosphere and great value, ensuring you won’t miss a single play — or a single deal.

Here’s a roundup of the top spots in the District where you can enjoy football season to the fullest.

The Madhatter has been a mainstay in Dupont Circle for over 40 years, and the bar is celebrating Sunday football games with $5 drafts, $16 pitchers, $20 buckets and $8 game day bites, such as smash burgers, loaded nachos, buffalo bites, fries and flatbread pizzas.

Across all three levels, Whitlow’s on U Street is expected to stream football on its TVs on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays. Some of the many deals offered include: $30 buckets of Bud Light and Michelob Ultra with six cans per bucket, $32 draft towers of Bud Light and $36 draft towers of Stella, Kona Big Wave, Devil’s Backbone or Juicy Magic. For food, expect $10 smoked chicken wings and $12 nachos topped with chicken, chili or black beans.

For a more unique experience, head to the water. Whitlow’s on Water departs from Navy Yard and Georgetown Harbour with games on two TVs. For guests who embark on the ship, those who wear a jersey will be offered a $25 bucket with five beers and free Jell-O shots.

In D.C. and at other locations in the region, modern Chinese and Korean fusion restaurant CHIKO is offering double-fried chicken wing buckets that includes 20 dry-spiced wings with sides of spicy soy glaze and lemon pepper seasoning. Each bucket costs $40 and will run through the rest of the NFL season.

With authentic Bavarian dishes and a rotating list of German and Austrian draft beers, plus ample outdoor seating, German restaurant Prost is an ideal location for watching football games. Starting at 1 p.m. on Sundays, Prost has a deal of 50% off all Spaten drafts and $4 off all house cocktails. Pretzel bites will also be offered for $4.

Shaw’s Tavern is amping up Sunday night football with deals including $12 pepperoni or white pizzas and $25 pitchers of Miller Lite and Tavern Lager.

Another Shaw restaurant with deals is 801, which is offering half-priced drafts, $7 crushes, and buy-one-get-one appetizer deals Thursdays and Sundays during the games.

In Navy Yard, head to the Florida-themed Royal Sands Social Club for pro and college games broadcast on 25 TVs throughout two levels. Expect a variety of football-focused specials on wings, sushi, sliders and more.

On Mondays, Dupont Circle pizzeria Alfreda is hosting a Pies & Parlays event where guests can receive a free plain pie if they show a winning parlay ticket on their phone. The deal is only available for those who dine in and until kickoff of the following Monday night game.

Another Dupont Circle restaurant to consider is The Admiral, which has a special football menu with deals on drinks, pitchers, buckets and food.

