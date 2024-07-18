EggSnob pop-up will bring breakfast to Kevin Tien’s Hot Lola’s in Rosslyn

A new breakfast pit stop will open in Rosslyn next week: EggSnob, a pop-up from Dario Arana-Rojas inside celebrity chef Kevin Tien’s Hot Lola’s.

The breakfast sandwich pop-up will be a change for chef Dario Arana-Rojas, the chef and owner of Saoco Cuban Eats in Chevy Chase, Maryland.

“I have always wanted to diversity and to learn other types of cuisines, although my main focus has always been pan-Latin food,” he said. “Like many immigrants in this country, once we get here and get exposed to the vast and rich cultural influences from all over, you get to see the world differently, especially with food.”

Serving a variety of egg breakfast sandwiches on brioche buns, EggSnob’s signature sandwich is The Snob: soft-scrambled eggs, cheddar cheese, caramelized onions and “Snob Sauce” (a Siracha-based mayo).

Another menu highlight, Amigo Jones “The Ultimate Snobby Burrito,” includes soft scrambled eggs, avocado, pico de gallo, Monterey Jack cheese, home fries, hickory smoked bacon, and chipotle mayo on a warm tortilla.

Sandwich prices range from roughly $9 to $11.

All of the eggs are cage-free from a farm in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and the breads are from Lyon Bakery in Hyattsville, Maryland. The pop-up also serves La Colombe coffee.

Arana-Rojas and Tien are friends, so when the opportunity to collaborate came up, he jumped on it. He has had his eyes on working in Arlington for some time, and as the Rosslyn neighborhood is an office-centric location with not many early morning offerings, the pop-up will stand out.

Tien’s Rosslyn location for Hot Lola’s opened in 2022, following the original at Ballston Quarter in 2019, serving spicy fried chicken sandwiches.

EggSnob will open on Wednesday, July 24. It’s unclear how long it will remain a part of Hot Lola’s.

