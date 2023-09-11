These 5 DC museums are worth visiting just for their café menus

Several museums on and off the National Mall in D.C. tie the focus and message of their exhibitions past the gallery halls and into dining halls and cafés.

Several museums on and off the National Mall in D.C. tie the focus and message of their exhibitions past the gallery halls and into dining halls and cafés. As seen and well-celebrated in the Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History & Culture, food can be a pathway to translating complex histories and cultures into a digestible medium.

For museums in the District that will appeal to those who crave both historical and culinary delights, find five options below. This list is not all-encompassing, but each section offers a look at the scope and mission of each museum’s dining facility and the most popular items on their menus.

Sweet Home Café at the National Museum of African American History & Culture

Housed in the bottom floor of the National Museum of African American History & Culture, the Sweet Home Café is a dining destination that shouldn’t be missed. Managed as a joint venture by Thompson Hospitality and Restaurant Associates, the dining hall is a celebration of African American cooking. While seasonal options like grilled peach salad and hibiscus lemonade excite visitors, one of the most popular options that continues to impress is the fried buttermilk chicken. Denise Jones, general manager of the Sweet Home Café, told WTOP that they serve approximately 400 pounds of fried chicken on any given day.

By presenting authentic traditional and present-day food traditions, the museum teaches the public about the rich culture and history of African Americans with every serving.

The museum offers “Dine and Shop” passes for visitors to limit their visit to the Sweet Home Café and museum store if so inclined, released seven days in advance on a rolling basis. Visitors can only reserve up to four “Dine and Shop” passes per day, which cannot be redeemed after 2:30 p.m. The Sweet Home Café is currently open daily, from 11 a.m to 3 p.m. during regular museum hours.

Eat at America’s Table Café at the National Museum of American History

With the Statue of Liberty greeting visitors at the door, the dining hall at the National Museum of American History offers a changing, self-serve menu of American regional cuisine, ranging from the typical and casual (e.g., chili dogs) to the surprising and adventurous (e.g., roasted citrus peach glazed chicken).

“We really want you to see what America is about,” Kyre Rochon, the executive chef at the National Museum of American History, told WTOP.

The café has served as an extension of the museum as seen with the opening of Entertainment Nation when the chefs served popcorn and theater candy to tease the upper-level exhibition.

The café is located on the lower level of the museum, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bread Furst Café at The Phillips Collection

At the nation’s first museum of modern art, you don’t need an entry ticket to gain admission to the Bread Furst Café near the front entrance. The bakery and café is a well-known staple in the Van Ness neighborhood, but it expanded to the Dupont Circle museum in May of 2023. Inside, passersby can enjoy soups, salads, sandwiches and, of course, home-made baked goods.

The Bread Furst Café is open Tuesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Merriweather Café at the Hillwood Estate, Museum & Gardens

At the mansion that became a museum, the Merriweather Café offers a short, but sweet menu with fresh, seasonal options. Currently, in the summer months, you’ll find dishes like heirloom tomato quiche or a stone fruit panzanella. There are also several salads, sandwiches and other entrees, plus desserts with highlights like a strawberry rhubarb crumble.

The Merriweather Café hours are Tuesdays through Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Mitsitam Native Foods Café at the National Museum of the American Indian

“Mitsitam” means “let’s eat!” in the native language of the Delaware and Piscataway People. As one of the more popular museum dining destinations on the National Mall, the Mitsitam Native Foods Café celebrates indigenous food from the Western Hemisphere with a menu that changes each season. The café was the first museum in D.C. to win a Rammy award from the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington, back in 2012.

Tim Gonzales, director of dining of the Mitsitam Native Foods Café, told WTOP that the museum has tied its teachings with the dining facility as seen with the Cherokee Festival when they served a menu that celebrated the foodways of the Cherokee people.

“Not only are we trying to feed the guests, we’re also trying to enhance their experience and hopefully teach them a little bit about the culture they’re experiencing,” Gonzales said.

The Mitsitam Native Foods Café is currently closed for renovations. It will reopen in 2024.