Mother’s Day will be busy day for restaurants

Dick Uliano | duliano@wtop.com

May 2, 2022, 12:25 AM

After two straight years of pandemic dining restrictions, you can expect plenty of your friends and neighbors are making plans to dine out for Mother’s Day, on Sunday, May 8.

The online restaurant reservation service Open Table said Mother’s Day reservations are running 13% ahead of reservations last year and 39% ahead of Mother’s Day dining reservations in pre-pandemic 2019.

Open Table said its research also shows that 48% of moms would find dining out “ideal” on Mother’s Day. No surprise to some, 58% of moms take part in planning their own Mother’s Day activities, the research shows.

Brunch is a traditional and popular Mother’s Day outing and six area restaurants are among 100 listed as the best restaurants in the nation for brunch by Open Table.

Almost all six are French restaurants, with four in D.C. and two in Northern Virginia.

Those highly rated restaurants are:

  • Le Diplomate on 14th Street in downtown D.C.
  • La Piquette in D.C.’s Cleveland Park neighborhood
  • Old Ebbitt Grill near the White House
  • and St Anselm in the Union Market District of NE D.C.

The others are L’Auberge Chez François in Great Falls, VA, and Bistro L’Hermitage in Woodbridge, VA.

