5 local restaurants make the list in OpenTable’s Top 100

D.C.-area foodies have voted and five eateries in the area have made the list of online reservation OpenTable's Top 100.

Foodies across the nation weighed in and five eateries from the D.C.-area have made online reservation provider OpenTable’s Top 100 restaurants in America.

D.C. has four restaurants on the list:

In Virginia, L’Auberge Chez Francois in Great Falls made the list.

The list highlights restaurants across the country based on verified reviews submitted by diners.

“What ultimately ties these restaurants together is their excellent hospitality paired with incredible dishes, which is why diners are applauding them with rave reviews,” Andrea Johnson, OpenTable COO, said in a statement.

The reviews were collected between Oct. 1, 2018 and Sept. 30, 2019, according to a news release.

California leads the list with 22 restaurants included; followed by Florida, New York and Pennsylvania, with seven each; Illinois with six; and Arizona, Colorado, Nevada, Oregon and D.C. with four.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.