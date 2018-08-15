A food-delivery site is shipping these and other regional cuisine favorites to your door, but the upcharge is a wee bit more than what you'd pay at the counter.

WASHINGTON — Craving that cheesy, meaty taste but nowhere near the City of Brotherly Love?

You’re in luck. Pat’s King of Steak iconic cheesesteaks, which first got mouths watering in the 1930s, are now available online via the food-delivery site Goldbely. The site ships regional cuisine favorites across the U.S.

You can get a four-, eight- or 12-pack of Pat’s Original Philly cheesesteaks, ranging from $99 to $219. Shipping is free.

You can choose to get your sandwiches “wit” or “wit-out” — onions, that is — and choose from Cheez Whiz, provolone or American cheeses.

The cheesesteaks are made to order, frozen and then shipped with ice packs, the company said. You simply refrigerate them until you’re ready to eat.

Pat’s tweeted Wednesday morning that orders have been “coming in all day and night” since the online partnership was announced.

Pat’s isn’t the only famous cheesesteak on the online market. Jim’s Philly cheesesteaks and Tony Luke’s also ship their signature sandwiches using the site.

Along with cheesesteak, you can also find cheesecake. Famous Brooklyn bakery Junior’s Restaurant offers eight flavors of cheesecake.

Other famous regional foods that are shipped on the site include beignets from Cafe du Monde in New Orleans and deep-dish pizza from Gino’s East in Chicago.

And if you’re craving a flavor closer to home, you can also order a pack of Ben Chili Bowl’s half-smokes and chili sauce.

