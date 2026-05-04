130 Nigerians seek repatriation after latest anti-immigration protests in South Africa

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria will repatriate 130 Nigerians living in South Africa after a new wave of anti-immigration protests…

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria will repatriate 130 Nigerians living in South Africa after a new wave of anti-immigration protests in that country, according to the foreign minister, who summoned South Africa’s top representative there on Monday to express concern.

Nigeria’s foreign minister, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, described the repatriation effort as voluntary and said more people were expected to sign up.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu was meeting with South Africa’s acting high commissioner to convey the Nigerian government’s “profound concern.”

No Nigerians were killed in last week’s protests against migrants in South Africa, who have been targeted over the years and accused of taking jobs in a country with high unemployment.

South African officials have condemned the violence and promised to crack down on “xenophobic acts.”

Separately, South Africa’s foreign minister, Ronald Lamola, said he had a phone conversation with his Nigerian counterpart to reflect on the “challenges posed by irregular migration” and work to address the causes and find solutions.

Two Nigerians were killed in separate incidents with South African security operatives last month. After Monday’s meeting, the spokesperson for Nigeria’s foreign ministry said the West African nation has requested an investigation into their deaths and seeks cooperation “in providing autopsy reports” for the families of the deceased.

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