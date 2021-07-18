Coronavirus News: Smithsonian to end timed-entry passes | Va. to spend funds for universal broadband | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Fashion News » Fashion funhouse brings artistic…

Fashion funhouse brings artistic wardrobe to Georgetown

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

July 18, 2021, 2:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Cory Frank said the art experience, which features more than 20 exhibits, is all about interaction and art.

Courtesy Design Foundry
A fashion funhouse in the District is all about getting visitors reacquainted with their own wardrobes.

Courtesy Design Foundry
A new fashion funhouse in the District is all about getting visitors reacquainted with their own wardrobes.

Courtesy Design Foundry
(1/3)

A fashion funhouse in the District is all about getting visitors reacquainted with their own wardrobes.

From polka dots and stripes to wearable paper doll cutouts and plenty of Instagram-able moments, the art exhibit Inside the Wardrobe at Georgetown Park is the latest installation put on by Design Foundry.

“We were looking for ways to stay creative, to stay engaged,” said Cory Frank, chief marketing officer. He said the art experience, which features more than 20 exhibits, including a Parisian plaid room and a tea room filled with felt cupcakes, is all about interaction and art.

“The experience starts with a walk down a fashion street in London, and we created these storefront windows. Inside the Wardrobe is about inspiring people to think creatively,” he said.

He said he hopes it helps visitors rediscover their self-expression.

Inside the Wardrobe will be open through August; you can get tickets online.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

IRS needs multi-year funding to overcome shrinking workforce, managers association warns

How agencies are tackling Biden's new diversity and inclusion order

DoD will soon release climate change strategy that will impact almost every facet of the military

5 more takeaways from VA's EHR strategic review

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up