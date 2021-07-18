Fashion funhouse brings artistic wardrobe to Georgetown

The art exhibit Inside the Wardrobe, at Georgetown Park in Washington, D.C., is all about getting visitors reacquainted with their own wardrobes.

Cory Frank said the art experience, which features more than 20 exhibits, is all about interaction and art.

From polka dots and stripes to wearable paper doll cutouts and plenty of Instagram-able moments, the art exhibit Inside the Wardrobe at Georgetown Park is the latest installation put on by Design Foundry.

“We were looking for ways to stay creative, to stay engaged,” said Cory Frank, chief marketing officer. He said the art experience, which features more than 20 exhibits, including a Parisian plaid room and a tea room filled with felt cupcakes, is all about interaction and art.

“The experience starts with a walk down a fashion street in London, and we created these storefront windows. Inside the Wardrobe is about inspiring people to think creatively,” he said.

He said he hopes it helps visitors rediscover their self-expression.

Inside the Wardrobe will be open through August; you can get tickets online.