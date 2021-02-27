CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Fred Segal, LA celebrity fashion retailer, dead at 87

The Associated Press

February 27, 2021, 7:07 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fred Segal, a notable Los Angeles-based celebrity fashion retailer, died Thursday. He was 87.

Segal died from the complications of a stroke at a Santa Monica hospital, his publicist said Friday.

Segal “was an innovator, a forward thinker, a rule-breaker, a mentor to so many, such a lover of life and a humanitarian,” his family said in a statement obtained by the Hollywood Reporter. “Anyone who knew him felt his powerful energy. He worked his whole life to have self-love and to teach all of us to love one another.”

His company’s website counts the Beatles, Diana Ross, Elvis Presley and Farrah Fawcett as his earliest fans.

Segal opened his first shop in West Hollywood in 1961, where he sold denim jeans and flannel and velvet ensembles, the Los Angeles Times reported. He is survived by his wife, five children and two stepchildren.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

