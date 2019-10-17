Bella Hadid is the most beautiful woman in the world, according to ‘science’

According to the Daily Mail, cosmetic surgeon Dr. Julian De Silva has declared model Bella Hadid the most beautiful woman in the world based on the "science" of the Golden Ratio of Beauty Phi.

You can’t argue with science, right?

Actually, expect this to cause quite a bit of conflict.

What’s that?

It’s a measure of physical perfection reportedly adapted from the “golden ratio” artists and architects used during the European Renaissance to map out their masterpieces.

In 2009 a professor named Kendra Schmid appeared on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” to discuss how scientists adopted the mathematical formula to help explain why some people are considered beautiful and others less so.

To get the ratio measurements of the face are taken and calculated. Schmid said that on a perfect face the length of an ear is equal to the length the nose, and the width of an eye is equal to the distance between the eyes.

Based on that scale DeSilva has ranked the 23-year-old model as the most beautiful — followed by Beyoncé, Amber Heard and Ariana Grande.

But beauty is in the eye of the beholder, especially when the Bey Hive is involved.

Beyoncé’s fan base did not take kindly to her being ranked number two.

“Whoever decided to compare #BellaHadid and #Beyoncé in terms of beauty, should have kept that opinion to themselves!,” one person tweeted.

For the record they are both stunning and probably too busy being fabulous to much care about the debate.

