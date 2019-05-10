Sartorial Editorial: A DC guy’s defense of that viral gingham shirt

A hot fashion take has gone viral, and it hasn't gone over well with many on Twitter, a website renowned for its friendly interactions. But, let's pull back here. Fashion conformity is an inevitability, no?

This week’s teapot tempest began when a grown adult attacked a shirt.

I saw this shirt three times on my ten-minute walk to retrieve lunch — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) May 8, 2019

Fair. It has to be weird, even annoying to see so many dudes wearing the same thing when you’re grabbing takeout from Fogo de Chão or wherever. It’s understandable, too: Ever hear of this Instagram feed?

Nick Morrow’s hot fashion take has since gone viral, and it hasn’t gone over well with others on Twitter, a website renowned for its friendly discourse about things that really matter.

Legions of straight men have quote tweeted the original tweet with “I feel attacked.” The fact that all the reactions to this are carbon copies of each other is just… *chefs kiss* — Nick Morrow (@NRMorrow) May 9, 2019

And because it’s more fun to make fun, several Twitterati jackals have sided with Morrow and dogpiled onto the poor little shirt. For instance …

Nothing says “I give up” more than a gingham shirt. — Sanho Tree (@SanhoTree) May 10, 2019

This shirt has been a DC drinking game for like 5+ years. If you see one at the bar you gotta call gingham and everyone drinks. If someone calls gingham but it’s a repeat, they drink. https://t.co/AdEhQG4ZVf — dont wanna 🐣🌷 (@dontwannatoday) May 9, 2019

this shirt just started a podcast with the exact same shirt but in red https://t.co/9vFMbjSDjr — David Wright (@DavidWright_CNN) May 9, 2019

… and so on. Because conformity is terrible and we are a nation of proud individuals and should dress like we’re going to the Met Gala, I guess.

But fashion conformity is an inevitability, no?

Unless you regularly wear, I don’t know, a homemade suit that looks like a taco, how you clothe yourself means choosing from a finite number of designs, which to some degree conform to an aesthetic that arbiters like Meryl Streep have defined.

In other words: Even if you’re striving to dress like an original, someone’s probably beaten you to it.

So, if you own that gingham guy, stand tall, brother. Sure, it looks like a repurposed tablecloth that was ripped off a picnic table, and coordinating it with a patterned tie is an iffy proposition, but you do you, bro.

Or, in the words of Luis Guzmán in “Boogie Nights” …

EDITOR’S DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are not necessarily those of WTOP News or Hubbard Broadcasting. (It’s also fair to point out that Jack Pointer still needs help dressing himself.)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.