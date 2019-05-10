202
Sartorial Editorial: A DC guy’s defense of that viral gingham shirt

By Jack Pointer May 10, 2019 7:28 pm 05/10/2019 07:28pm
This week’s teapot tempest began when a grown adult attacked a shirt.

Fair. It has to be weird, even annoying to see so many dudes wearing the same thing when you’re grabbing takeout from Fogo de Chão or wherever. It’s understandable, too: Ever hear of this Instagram feed?

Nick Morrow’s hot fashion take has since gone viral, and it hasn’t gone over well with others on Twitter, a website renowned for its friendly discourse about things that really matter.

And because it’s more fun to make fun, several Twitterati jackals have sided with Morrow and dogpiled onto the poor little shirt. For instance …

… and so on. Because conformity is terrible and we are a nation of proud individuals and should dress like we’re going to the Met Gala, I guess.

But fashion conformity is an inevitability, no?

Unless you regularly wear, I don’t know, a homemade suit that looks like a taco, how you clothe yourself means choosing from a finite number of designs, which to some degree conform to an aesthetic that arbiters like Meryl Streep have defined.

In other words: Even if you’re striving to dress like an original, someone’s probably beaten you to it.

So, if you own that gingham guy, stand tall, brother. Sure, it looks like a repurposed tablecloth that was ripped off a picnic table, and coordinating it with a patterned tie is an iffy proposition, but you do you, bro.

Or, in the words of Luis Guzmán in “Boogie Nights” …

EDITOR’S DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are not necessarily those of WTOP News or Hubbard Broadcasting. (It’s also fair to point out that Jack Pointer still needs help dressing himself.) 

