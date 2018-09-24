202
PHOTOS: DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell at French Embassy

September 24, 2018 11:34 am 09/24/2018 11:34am
WASHINGTON — The District’s twice-a-year fashion confabulation ended Sunday with a glamorous runway send-off at the French embassy.

The final show of DC Fashion Week was a runway event showcasing international couture collections at the French Embassy in D.C. Photographer Shannon Finney was there and captured scenes from the swanky soiree. See photos.

Topics:
DC Fashion Week Living News Photo Galleries shannon finney

