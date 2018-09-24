PHOTOS: DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell at French Embassy

The final show of DC Fashion Week was a runway event showcasing international couture collections at the French Embassy in D.C. See photos from the soiree.

WASHINGTON — The District’s twice-a-year fashion confabulation ended Sunday with a glamorous runway send-off at the French embassy.

The final show of DC Fashion Week was a runway event showcasing international couture collections at the French Embassy in D.C. Photographer Shannon Finney was there and captured scenes from the swanky soiree. See photos.

Designer and Director of DC Fashion Week Ean Williams welcomes guests to the sold-out International Couture Collections show at the Embassy of France. (Shannon Finney Photography)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.