Recap: Defense digs in on digital evidence in ‘au pair affair’ trial

January 23, 2026, 7:16 PM

Defense testimony continued Friday in the trial of Brendan Banfield, a former IRS investigator charged with aggravated murder in the 2023 deaths of his wife, Christine Banfield, and another man, Joseph Ryan, in Fairfax County, Virginia.

During a discussion of jury instructions without the jury present, defense attorney John Carroll told Chief Judge Penney Azcarate and Fairfax County prosecutors that his client will testify.

The jury heard from the defense’s digital forensics expert to try to counter the prosecution’s theory that Brendan Banfield set up a profile on a fetish website pretending to be his wife to lure another man to the home so Brendan Banfield could kill her and pin it on the man.

Harry Lidsky, a private investigator and digital forensic examiner, reviewed the digital evidence that the family’s au pair, Juliana Peres Magalhaes, and prosecutors said show Christine Banfield often used her phone and laptop at the same time.

Lidsky said he agreed with the original lead detective, who disagreed with lead investigator Brendan Miller’s catfishing theory.

Deputy Chief of Major Crimes Patrick Brusch said Thursday it was his decision to remove Miller from the case, after Miller provided an executive summary that concluded that Christine Banfield never lost control over her phone and laptop. That conclusion ran counter to prosecutors’ theory that Brendan Banfield and Peres Magalhães used Christine Banfield’s devices to communicate with Ryan and other men as they were staging the scenario.

Proceedings ended Friday with Lidsky still testifying. With the impending winter storm, Judge Azcarate said his testimony will continue whenever court resumes. Jurors are unaware that Banfield will testify before the defense rests its case.

Watch the recap below:

