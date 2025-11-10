Fairfax Co. police launch holiday drive to bring hope to child victims

Fairfax County, Virginia, police are kicking off their 12th annual gift card drive — a quiet but powerful tradition that brings comfort to some of the most vulnerable.

Fairfax County police’s Victim Services Division is kicking off its 12th annual holiday gift card drive — a quiet but powerful tradition that brings comfort to some of the Virginia county’s most vulnerable children.

The effort supports young victims and witnesses of domestic and sexual violence, as well as families grieving a homicide.

So far this year, the division has worked with 456 children — each one navigating trauma with the help of advocates who work to rebuild safety and trust.

“Gift cards allow parents and caregivers to create meaningful holiday experiences for their children,” said Saly Fayez, director of Fairfax County Police Department‘s Victim Services Division.

“It’s a small gesture that reminds families they’re not alone.”

Donations of any amount are welcome, with Target, Walmart, Giant, Amazon, and Visa gift cards among the most requested.

Contributions can be dropped off or mailed to the Fairfax County Police Department’s Victim Services Division at 12099 Government Center Parkway, Fairfax, VA, 22035, by Thursday, Dec. 19.

The donated cards will be shared during the Division’s annual ‘Breakfast with Santa’ event on Dec. 20 — bringing a bit of light to families who need it most.

