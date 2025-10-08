Fairfax Co. extends car tax payment deadline, considers other ways to support federal workers

Citing the struggles of many families who call the Virginia county home, the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors considered ways to support federal workers during the current government shutdown.

Fairfax County leaders approved a plan on Tuesday to delay the car tax payment deadline by a month and briefly considered additional ways to support federal workers during the current government shutdown.

While the payment was originally due on Monday, the Board of Supervisors approved a plan to delay the deadline 30 days to Nov. 5. The move came during a special meeting as the shutdown is in its second week.

“The timing of when taxes became due and the shutdown of the federal government running almost parallel makes this an unprecedented moment, and obviously a struggle for many of our families in Fairfax County,” Chairman Jeff McKay said.

Virginia’s largest county is home to about 80,000 federal workers, according to its estimates. The move means fines won’t accrue until after the new date, McKay said, but it doesn’t relieve car tax payments for anyone.

Local governments have the authority to extend the deadline for the car tax payments up to 90 days, and McKay said if the federal government closure continues, “We could consider adding additional days to this. But as we sit here today, we have no idea how long that’s going to last.”

While the board approved the plan unanimously, Supervisor Pat Herrity said he supported it “with a little bit of heartburn, because I always worry about the people who made the decision to pay our taxes because it was the right thing to do instead of not pay it. But I think we need to do everything we can to help our federal workers.”

Over 82% of residents paid the car tax by the due date at this time last year, according to Fairfax County Department of Tax Administration Director Jay Doshi.

Separately, Herrity wondered whether the county could launch a program similar to one used in Maryland to support federal workers. In June, Gov. Wes Moore announced a program that offered former federal workers a $700 interest-free loan that has to be paid 180 days after a loan agreement is signed. Recipients have an option to seek a 90-day extension if there’s still financial hardship, according to a news release.

“I don’t know if it’s legal for us to do that in Virginia or not (or) what the fiscal impact of that would look like,” Herrity said.

Citing the Department of Government Efficiency cuts to federal agencies, Supervisor Dan Storck said the board can “make it a little bit easier and help people along the way to balance their budgets or personal budgets.”

