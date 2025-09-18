Fairfax County elementary schoolers now have mandatory homework. Parents have mixed opinions

Fairfax County Public Schools has updated its homework guidelines for elementary schoolers, a shift away from the optional homework policy that some parents said had become the norm.

Fairfax County Public Schools has updated its homework guidelines for elementary schoolers, a shift away from the optional homework policy that some parents said had become the norm.

During back-to-school nights and on social media threads, parents expressed confusion about whether there had been a change in approach.

In a statement, Virginia’s largest school system said it provided updated homework guidelines to elementary school principals for the 2025-26 school year. The amount of homework students are receiving depends on their grade level, and includes time for daily reading.

Under the updated policy, the district said teachers are encouraged to be flexible with due dates and avoid assigning homework over long breaks, holidays and religious and cultural observances. Kindergarten through second-graders are required to spend 10-20 minutes on homework each day, third and fourth graders spend 20-30 minutes each day and fifth and sixth graders should get 40-60 minutes worth of work each day.

Homework, the division said, should be “meaningful, manageable and clearly connected to classroom instruction,” and the assignments should be accessible to all students, taking into account “diverse learning styles, language backgrounds and home support systems.”

But some parents are split on whether the change will have an impact.

Laura Chapman, a parent of two elementary schoolers, said homework is “really not helpful. It’s really tough, especially for working parents of neurodivergent children, because we are in a bit of a tough spot.”

Chapman’s son has ADHD, she said, and he participates in evening sports to help get energy out. Many ADHD medications stop working late in the afternoon, she said.

“Layering homework on top means that I am sitting with him at night, trying to help him do homework that he’s not able to do, because he’s not able to focus,” Chapman said.

Last year, Chapman said, homework was optional.

“I don’t know how beneficial homework is for elementary school kids,” Chapman said.

Andrea Coulter, though, said the change could be helpful. Her first grader has been advised to read and has been getting a sheet of paper with work to complete.

“It gives them a lot of responsibility and understanding on being able to have something that’s theirs and that they have to prioritize that’s not screen time or an outside activity,” Coulter said.

Coulter said many parents “are really upset about it. They don’t want their kids to have the homework. They think that it’s busy work.”

The school system’s guidelines were created to reinforce previously taught material and help students create academic habits, the division said. Students are expected to finish assignments to the best of their ability and seek clarification when needed, and teachers are tasked with “designing purposeful and appropriate homework” and telling families about expectations.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2025 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.