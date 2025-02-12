Online sting operation nets several alleged predators, including a Fairfax Co. teacher

Investigators posed as children online and communicated with adults who expressed interest in meeting up for a sexual encounter. Seven men are facing a total of 25 felony charges.

A Fairfax County, Virginia, teacher was among several people arrested in connection with a local sting operation targeting online predators.

According to Fairfax County police, seven men — ranging in age from 24 to 50 — are facing a total of 25 felony charges.

One of the suspects, Richard Berkowitz, was a physical education teacher at Falls Church High School. He was immediately suspended from the Fairfax County Public School system following his arrest.

“Our detectives conducted an operation where they utilize online platforms and phone applications to engage in conversations,” said Maj. Elizabeth Melendez, of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Investigators posed as children online and communicated with adults who expressed interest in meeting up for a sexual encounter. When the suspects arrived, they were promptly taken into custody.

“On several occasions, these predators sent explicit images of themselves to the detectives, while also soliciting explicit images of the minor in return,” said Melendez.

Police said the suspects traveled to Fairfax County from various locations across the D.C. metro region.

Melendez urged parents to be vigilant, emphasizing the importance of knowing their children’s passwords and having access to their devices.

“While the goal of this operation was to arrest predators who are targeting our community’s youth, we also want to ensure parents know the warning signs or red flags to look for on their children’s devices,” she said.

“Ensure your child reports anyone who tries to engage them in conversation to you immediately, and make sure they do not respond to anyone who is unfamiliar to them.”

It comes just days after another Fairfax County teacher was arrested in a separate case.

Fairview Elementary School teacher John Barger was arrested last week and charged with aggravated sexual battery against two of his students.

Barger had been placed on leave from the school Jan. 18, one day after allegations against him first surfaced.

“As soon as we were made aware of the circumstances, our staff responded exactly as they’re directed to and contacted the appropriate authorities,” Fairfax County Superintendent Michelle Reid said. “Those authorities then have to have time to investigate.”

