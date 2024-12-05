Fairfax County is proposing changes to stretch of Gallows Road, but who stands to benefit?

Fairfax County is proposing several options for possible changes to a bustling stretch of Gallows Road.

They include a range — from improving experiences for drivers to upgrading infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians.

The county’s Department of Transportation hosted three in-person meetings on the possible changes last month, and held a final virtual Q&A session on Thursday afternoon. A community survey will also remain open until the end of December, as the county collects feedback “to build a preferred concept along the Gallows corridor,” said Nanditha Paradkar, a transportation planner with FCDOT, during the Q&A.

The changes will aim to add safety upgrades, though the way that goal will be achieved still has to be determined.

For the stretch from the Capital Beltway to Columbia Pike, there are three possibilities under consideration.

In one case, the county would make small tweaks to reduce congestion at certain intersections, according to Tim Kutz, a transportation planner with the county’s transportation department. That would mean widening sidewalks and using traffic-calming measures, such as reducing the width of travel lanes. But that approach, Kutz said, “doesn’t substantially improve pedestrian comfort and bicycle level of traffic stress.”

A different, transit-focused option would add a dedicated bus lane to provide “reliable, fast service,” Kutz said. That choice would also come with bus boarding islands and signal priority for the buses. Under that idea, the county is anticipating that there would be fewer drivers on the road and more people who opt to take the bus. It also features a dedicated bike facility along the whole corridor.

The third proposal, which prioritizes cyclists and pedestrians, calls for wide sidewalks and high visibility crosswalks. That option is one of two that involves removing car lanes, which Kutz said would likely result in more congestion.

“This is really best for folks who want to take their kids out on a walk or a bike ride, and really feel comfortable along the entire corridor,” Kutz said. “So we’re providing that dedicated bicycle facility. We’re improving pedestrian comfort, we’re improving bicycle level of traffic stress.”

The county proposals also include six possibilities for connectivity across the Capital Beltway between Interstate 66 and Gallows Road.

According to a county presentation, high-visibility crosswalks, protected left turns and red light cameras are among the improvements that help reduce crashes when they’re used.

FCDOT is hoping to publish a final report and share recommendations with the planning commission and board of supervisors in the spring.

More information about the project is available online.

