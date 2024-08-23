Virginia man dies in fiery crash on I-66 that closed Express Lanes in Fairfax Co.

A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, that has closed the Express Lanes for several hours as crews inspect the damage.

A man is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, Virginia, that closed the Express Lanes for several hours Friday as crews inspected the damage.

The man who was killed has been identified as Devin G. Stewart, 23, of Fredericksburg, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash occurred at 7:51 a.m. on I-66 westbound near the Capital Beltway interchange.

Stewart was driving a construction vehicle heading west on I-66 in the regular lanes when he crossed through traffic bollards and onto the I-66 Express Lanes, police said.

His vehicle struck a guardrail, then a jersey wall and then flipped on its side and caught fire.

The flames damaged nearby equipment for the E-ZPass system, according to police. Crews closed off the westbound Express Lanes for several hours to inspect the damage. As of about 3:30 p.m., a small segment of the Express Lanes were still closed but the traffic impact was minimal, the WTOP Traffic Center reported.

State police are still investigating the crash.

Below is a map of the area where the crash happened.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.