Crew targeting Fairfax Co. liquor stores accused of stealing more than $70K worth of alcohol

More than $72,000 worth of alcohol was stolen in a string of thefts across Fairfax County, Virginia, and police say they have arrested members of a “crew that has been targeting ABC stores.”

A D.C. man and three juveniles are accused of stealing from 15 stores in the county since March. Police say they loaded carts with alcohol and would flee in a vehicle before police arrived.

Police arrested Jomarice Evans, 27, in late May on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction and detectives in Fairfax County then linked him to the string of thefts, according to a news release.

He’s charged with five counts of grand larceny, five counts of larceny with intent to sell, five counts of transportation of alcohol and destruction of property, among other charges. Evans remains in custody in a jurisdiction neighboring Fairfax County.

In June, police in D.C. arrested three juveniles in connection with the liquor store thefts. All three were charged with three counts of grand larceny and larceny with intent to sell, police said.

The thefts occurred at the following locations, and police are investigating others who may be linked to these cases.

6200 block of Little River Turnpike, Lincolnia — March 14

6200 block of Little River Turnpike, Lincolnia — May 9

Springfield Plaza, Springfield — May 10

3500 block of South Jefferson Street, Columbia Forest — May 18

1400 block of Chain Bridge Road, McLean — May 21

8900 block of Ox Road, Lorton — May 22

5900 block of Richmond Highway, Belle Haven — May 24

1500 block of Belle View Boulevard, Belle View — May 31

3500 block of South Jefferson Street, Columbia Forest — June 11

1400 block of Chain Bridge Road, McLean — June 12

8100 block of Lee Highway, Dunn Loring — June 12

9400 block of Lorton Market Street, Lorton — June 17

8400 block of Old Courthouse Road, McLean — June 20

3500 block of South Jefferson Street, Columbia Forest — July 2

5000 block of Burke Centre Parkway, Fairfax Station — July 4

Anyone with information about any of the thefts is asked to call Fairfax County police at the McLean District Station at 703-566-7750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone or online through Crime Solvers.

