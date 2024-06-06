Major traffic shift on Capital Beltway near Tysons starts this weekend

If you plan on traveling through the Tysons area in Northern Virginia this weekend, be prepared for a major traffic shift on the Capital Beltway.

Listen live to WTOP for traffic and weather updates on the 8s.

If you plan on traveling through the Tysons area in Northern Virginia this weekend, be prepared for a major traffic shift on the Capital Beltway.

It starts Friday night when crews shift traffic onto a new Interstate 495 North bridge over the eastbound Dulles Toll Road (Route 267) ramp.

Two northbound lanes on I-495 between a point just south of Exit 46B (North Route 123/Chain Bridge Road/McLean) and just south of Lewinsville Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said one lane will close around 10 p.m. and the second lane will close at 11 p.m.

If you’re on the roadway when this happens, traffic will first be merged into the two leftmost lanes. Then, just before Exit 45, traffic will be merged into a single, rightmost lane to shift onto the new bridge.

VDOT said lanes will reopen by 7 a.m. Saturday near the Lewinsville Road overpass. Should the weather prohibit the work, it will be rescheduled for Saturday night from 10 p.m. to Sunday at 7 a.m.

Demolition of the old bridge

The ramp from the eastbound Dulles Toll Road to northbound I-495 will be closed during the overnight hours of June 10 through June 16. The ramp closure hours and detour are as follows:

Monday, June 10, to Thursday, June 13, from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday, June 14, and Saturday, June 15, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

When the ramp is closed during the times above, drivers on the eastbound Dulles Toll Road will be detoured to reach northbound I-495.

This work is part of the ongoing 495 Next Project, which is the 495 Express Lanes Extension that is expected to open in late 2025, with the project completed in 2026.

WTOP’s Mary DePompa contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.