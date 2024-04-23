Maryland man charged in rowdy Fairfax County ‘street takeover’

A Maryland man has been charged for his role in the chaotic "street takeover" incident that went viral last month, involving a large outdoor gathering of people partying and driving recklessly, who eventually surrounded the car of a responding officer.

Brandon Extecoc Santos, 20, of Parkville was arrested Friday, according to Fairfax County police. He was charged with abduction, assault on a law enforcement officer, wearing a mask in public and obstruction of justice.

A large group of people gathered for a party in a Springfield parking lot were driving recklessly, speeding and doing doughnuts on March 31, according to Fairfax County police chief Kevin Davis.

Video that went viral last month showed people surrounding the squad car as the officer arrived to the scene. The officer called for backup, and dozens of officers responded from across the county to break up the crowd, according to police.

“I believe that they fully intended to drag her out of that car,” Davis said. “Thankfully, they didn’t get into the car, and we’re very grateful for that.”

An officer was injured after being hit by one of the drivers who was speeding away from the scene, according to Davis.

Several warrants have been issued for individuals that police have identified from video footage.

Santos is currently being held in Baltimore County until he is extradited to Fairfax County.

Fairfax County detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the department at (703) 922-0889, or submit a tip anonymously at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or online.

