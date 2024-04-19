Lorton man shot girlfriend, drove her to hospital before she died, Fairfax Co. police say

Police in Fairfax County have arrested a man who they say shot his girlfriend before taking her to the hospital, where his false story prompted a brief lockdown.

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia, have arrested a man who they say shot his girlfriend before taking her to the hospital, where his false story prompted a brief lockdown.

Huy Tien Nguyen, 47, of Lorton, has been charged with second-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the shooting of his 38-year-old girlfriend, Alison “Kate” LaPorta, also of Lorton.

Police said they responded to the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital Hospital on Parkers Lane on Thursday night around 11:35 p.m., where LaPorta had been transported with a gunshot wound to the upper body by Nguyen, her boyfriend.

Nguyen initially told police that LaPorta had been shot in a parking lot, which detectives investigated and disproved, determining that she’d actually been shot by Nguyen inside the vehicle.

“For a brief period of time, the building was secured, and only emergency services were allowed in as the incident unfolded,” Fairfax County police told WTOP. “The hospital has since returned to normal operation.”

LaPorta was taken to Fairfax Hospital, where she was later died.

Fairfax County police recovered the gun believed to have been used in the murder near Nguyen’s home. He is currently being held without bond.

Below is a map of the approximate area where the shooting occurred:

WTOP’s Grace Newton contributed to this report.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2024 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.