3 hurt after school bus crashes into Virginia DMV building

Three people including two kids were taken to the hospital after a school bus crashed into a Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles building in Fairfax Thursday morning, police say.

Tire tracks document the path where a school bus crashed into a Virginia DMV building. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli Three people, including two kids, were taken to the hospital after the crash on April 18, 2024, police said. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli The DMV location is at the intersection of Braddock Road and Burke Station Road in Fairfax. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli There was a sizable dent visible in the building where the bus made impact, but the overall damage appeared to be minimal. (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli A note posted on the door read “This DMV customer service center is temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions. Every attempt is being made to restore service as quickly as possible.” (WTOP/Nick Iannelli) WTOP/Nick Iannelli ( 1 /5) Share This Gallery: Share This:

The DMV location is at the intersection of Braddock Road and Burke Station Road.

The school bus driver swerved off the road and hit the building after a second vehicle on the road failed to yield, according to a spokesperson for Fairfax County police.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital along with two children, and they all are expected to recover. No DMV employees were injured, Virginia DMV spokesperson Jillian Cowherd said in a statement.

The driver of the second vehicle was given a ticket for failure to yield, according to the police spokesperson.

Customers who had appointments at the DMV showed up Thursday, confused as to why the building had been shut down.

There was a sizable dent visible in the building where the bus made impact, but the overall damage appeared to be minimal.

“I had an appointment, came here and just saw that it was closed and I thought that was odd because it’s a fairly new building and I don’t know why they would close it,” said DMV customer CarolAnn Miragliuolo.

A note posted on the door read “This DMV customer service center is temporarily closed due to unsafe conditions. Every attempt is being made to restore service as quickly as possible.”

“I’m just glad to hear that nobody was seriously hurt,” Miragliuolo said. “That’s more important than my appointment.”

2 other school bus crashes in DC area Thursday morning

The crash in Fairfax is one of three separate school bus collisions that happened to all take place Thursday morning.

In Prince George’s County, a school bus collided into a home in the 10000 block Riggs Rd in Adelphi, Maryland, just before 9 a.m., according Prince George’s County Fire and EMS Department.

The Maryland school bus driver was hurt but is expected to survive; no one else was injured. No students were riding the bus at the time of the crash,

It’s unclear what led up to that crash.

Collapse Investigation 8:51am 10000 block Riggs Rd Adelphi. PGFD on scene of a @pgcps school bus into a home. No students on bus at time of collision, no occupants of home injured. Driver of bus transported w/non-life threatening injuries. @MCFRSNews w/mutual aid. pic.twitter.com/69Bt1EgISC — Prince George’s County Fire/EMS Department (@PGFDNews) April 18, 2024

In Montgomery County, another bus crashed at around 9 a.m., this time striking a utility pole, police said. Some lanes were block on Clarksburg Road between Barnesville Road and Top Ridge Drive in Boyds.

WTOP’s Jessica Kronzer and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

