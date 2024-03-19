Fairfax Co. man arrested for housing missing New York teenager

20-year-old Muammer Steve Demir of McLean, Virginia, has been arrested after Fairfax County detectives found him to be housing a missing New York teen, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

Detectives were notified on March 15 that a missing teen from New York may be in Fairfax County. An investigation led them to a home in the 7300 block of Sportsman Drive in McLean, where the teen was found with 20-year-old Muammer Steve Demir, according to a news release.

Police said Demir drove to New York in August 2023 and transported the teen back to Virginia. Police also said Demir was in possession of “child sexual abuse material.”

Demir faces charges of Carnal Knowledge of a Child and Possession of Child Abuse Material.

Police said Demir is being held on no bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Detectives ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 703-246-7800, option 3. Tips can also be submitted anonymously by phone to 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

