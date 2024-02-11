Nearly 2,000 without power in Fairfax County after crash during Super Bowl

Fairfax County, Virginia, police have closed an intersection in Baileys Crossroads after a driver crashed into a utility pole and home. The crash is believed to have sparked a power outage during Sunday night's Super Bowl game.

According to a social media post by the department, the vehicle hit a utility pole and house near the intersection of Columbia Pike and Blair Road before 8 p.m. No injuries were reported.

“Extensive damage at the intersection of Columbia Pike at Blair Rd is estimated to cause delays through the morning commute,” the department said.

Just under 2,000 customers in the area were still without power due to the accident in Baileys Crossroads, according to Dominion Energy spokeswoman Peggy Fox. The utility currently expects power to return between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m.

“We are switching some customers to other circuits, but full restoration will take several hours as crews make repairs as quickly as possible,” Fox said.

Police have not yet shared information on what caused the crash.

The map below contains current power outages in Virginia, Maryland and D.C. This map is updated every 10 minutes.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOP for the latest.

