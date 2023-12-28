Fairfax Co. police sting operation catches 10 accused child predators

"We hoped that no one would interact with our undercover detectives, but they did." Ten men are in custody after meeting with detectives with the intent to commit an illegal sex act with a minor, Fairfax County police said.

Ten men are in custody in Fairfax County, Virginia, after meeting with undercover detectives with the intent to commit an illegal sex act with a minor, according to police.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said in the three-day operation conducted in early December, detectives from the department’s child exploitation unit interacted with the men on various online platforms.

The detectives portrayed themselves as 13- and 14-year-old children.

“We hoped no one was out there,” Davis said. “We hoped that no one would interact with our undercover detectives, but they did.”

Investigators say in each case, the accused offenders used the platforms to initiate sexually related conversations with the undercover detectives.

“Our detectives are really careful during the operation to represent themselves as children,” Davis said. “There’s no gotcha game.”

A meeting location was then arranged at a public location in Fairfax County, and the men were subsequently arrested.

“Each and every case, we safely took the suspects into custody,” Davis said.

Investigators encourage parents to closely monitor their children’s online behavior and gather additional online safety resources from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

“I think the most important thing that we can do as parents is to have those tough conversations with our children,” said Deputy Chief of Investigations Eli Corey. “Get involved with what things they’re doing online, what apps they’re using, what games they’re playing and who they’re talking to.”

The 10 men have all been charged with attempted indecent liberties and computer-solicitation of a child under 15-years-old. They are being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond. Their names are listed below.